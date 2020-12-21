Grab a 12-pack of LED pen lights for just $15 today

Whether you want to be prepared for an emergency power outage or just want a little help finding your way around at night, a pen light can be a handy, compact tool. And today, you can grab a 12-pack of EverBrite pen lights from Amazon for $15, thanks to an on-page coupon dropping them down from a $25 list price.

This set comes with a whopping 12 lights with batteries included, so they'll be ready to go right out of the package. A compact design, at just 5-1/8 inches long with a built-in pen clip, makes it easy to toss one of these into a bag or bedside drawer, while a 100,000-hour LED bulb life means they'll last a long time before replacement. In addition, a variety of colors are included in the pack, which makes it more fun to choose which to take along with you on your next nighttime walk or camping trip.

These pen lights average 4.7 stars out of 5 across more than 800 ratings on Amazon.

[ Today's deal: EverBrite pen light 12-pack from Amazon for $15 with on-page coupon ]