Deal

This alarm clock/wireless charger combo is only $36.54

The i-box radio alarm clock is $36.54 on Amazon, falling to its lowest price of 2020.

Contributor, TechConnect |

ibox clock
iBox

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

If you've ever woken up late because your phone died overnight, you're not alone. Many of us rely on our phones to be our alarm clocks, but an actual alarm clock is even more reliable. Today on Amazon, you can get an i-box radio alarm clock, complete with built-in wireless charger, for $36.54, down from a list price of $44 and the cheapest it's been since last year.

This little clock has built-in wireless Qi charging, plus a USB port to charge a second device. You can set two different alarms and save up to 10 FM presets on its built-in radio, while Bluetooth connectivity allows you to stream music from your phone to its 6W stereo speakers.

This alarm clock/charger/speaker/radio combo averages 3.9 stars out of 5 across nearly 1,000 user reviews on Amazon.

[ Today's deal: i-box radio alarm clock for $36.54. ]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Alexandria is a freelance deal hunter for the TechConnect editorial team.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon