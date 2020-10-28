These Sonicare electric toothbrushes are the cheapest they've ever been

Electric toothbrushes can improve your dental hygiene regimen a whole lot, but whether you're on the market for an upgrade to your existing one or it's your first time taking the plunge, today's Amazon deals on Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes can save you some money in your quest for a perfect smile.

There are two different basic options on sale today. First, the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 is down to a low of $60 from a $100 list price. This toothbrush comes with a travel case and two bonus replaceable heads. Three different brushing modes allow you to customize your experience, while a built-in two-minute timer can remind you to brush long enough. In addition, a built-in reminder will let you know when it's time to replace the head.

The other option today is the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6500, which is down to a low of $90 from a list price of $150. This toothbrush has many of the features of the 5300, including customizable brush settings and reminders about brushing time and head replacement. However, it also comes with a charging case, so you can power up on the go, in addition to its two-week battery life. It's also available in quite a few color choices.Check out the deal page to see all your options.