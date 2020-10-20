This emergency weather radio is less than $30 today (18% off)

You never know when an emergency might strike, and being prepared is key to staying safe during any situation. An emergency hand-crank radio can help, and today on Amazon you can get the Raynic Solar Hand Crank Emergency Radio for a low of $29.57Remove non-product link, down from a list price of $36.

This emergency radio has five different power sources: In addition to its hand-crank power-up, it also has a solar panel and a built-in rechargeable battery, and can use either AAA batteries or an AC power source. You can also use it as a power source itself, with a 2000mAh power bank to boost cell phone battery in an emergency.

In addition, this radio features built-in flashlights and a built-in reading lamp, as well as an SOS alarm function and a built-in compass, while NOAA weather radio functionality allows you to receive emergency weather updates. All this is packed into a pretty compact radio, at just 7.5 x 3.5 x4 .7 inches.

This emergency hand-crank weather radio averages 4.5 stars out of 5 on Amazon across more than 1,300 user reviews.

[ Today’s deal: Raynic Solar Hand Crank Emergency Radio for $29.57Remove non-product link. ]