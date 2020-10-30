Screwdrivers are an essential part of any toolkit—and life. So instead of searching for that forgotten screwdriver in a random drawer, consider this 57-piece Cremax magnetic screwdriver set on AmazonRemove non-product link. With an on-page coupon, it’s $30, about $6 shy of its lowest price ever.

It comes with 16 fixed handle screwdrivers, plus a bit holder that accommodates 40 different precision bits. All told you get Slotted, Phillips, Pozidriv, Hexagon, Torx, and Square heads, so make sure to check out the Amazon description for details. This set gets a whopping 4.8 stars from more than 300 Amazon users, and many reviews express surprise at the high quality for such an affordable price.

If you want something even less expensive, consider the 14-piece Cremax set for $18Remove non-product link, its lowest price ever when you apply the on-page coupon. This set comes with 14 different screwdriver sizes, including five slotted options, five Phillips and four Torx, giving you plenty of options for any job. It earns 4.6 stars across more than 1,600 user ratings.