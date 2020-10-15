This 15-in-1 Gerber multitool is just $21.65 today

With a whole bunch of functions in a tiny package, a multitool is a great addition to any adventure or emergency preparedness kit. And today you can grab the Gerber Suspension-NXT multitool on Amazon for $21.65Remove non-product link, down from a list price of $35 and very close to the cheapest it’s ever been.

This multi-tool features a whole lot of functions in one compact package. A built-in pocket clip allows you to conveniently take it along wherever you go, while a light, tight design (it weighs just 3.2 ounces) makes it easy to carry along with you. This multi-tool packs 15 tools in one, including outboard tools, locking tools, and spring-loaded jaws, as well as an awl, file, medium flathead driver, ruler, and wire stripper.

This multitool averages 4.6 stars out of 5 across nearly 2,000 user ratings on Amazon.

