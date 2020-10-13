Great Prime Day deals on flashlights, medical kits and generators

It’s Prime Day, and while many are hunting down the best deals on electronics, there’s a whole lot more on offer with today’s discounts. In this year of all years, stocking up on emergency essentials is, well, essential, and Prime Day has a whole bunch of deals to grab everything you’ll need on the cheap.

Prime Day flashlight deals

A good flashlight is a must in any emergency preparedness kit, and you’ve definitely got some options today. The PeakPlus rechargeable tactical flashlight is water-resistant and compact, with an included carrying case, while the WdtPro LED flashlight features a bright beam in a waterproof package. And if you’re looking for a searchlight, the Bright model comes with a built-in handle, as well as a USB output in case you need to give your devices an emergency boost.

Prime Day first aid kit deals

A first aid kit is one of those things you’ll hopefully never have to use, but you don’t want to be caught without one in an emergency. Whether you want a bigger, more comprehensive kit, like Surviveware’s 200-item compartmentalized kit, or something a bit more compact, like the 100-item small version, there are options on sale. And if you’re looking for a travel-sized, hard-sided kit, the Swiss Safe one come with nearly 350 items and a 32-piece mini kit.

Prime Day generator deals

A generator can be a lifesaver in a blackout, but usually they’re on the pricey side. These discounts, however, make picking one up a whole lot more affordable. The Energizer power station’s small size and fast charging abilities make it a solid pick, while the Meterk power station’s built-in LED screen and ability to charge up to seven devices at a time make it a strong contender as well.