Deal

This RAVPower USB-C power bank is on sale for $34

This 20100 mAh power bank supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0.

Contributor, TechConnect |

ravpower powerbank
RAVPower

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

Running out of battery in the middle of a busy day is a nightmare, but a power bank can help give your battery a boost on the go and prevent any tech-related shutdowns. Today, you can grab a RAVPower Turbo Series portable charger for a low of $34.19 on Amazon with the help of an on-page coupon.

This 20100mAh power bank is advertised to charge an iPhone X 4.4 times or an iPad Air 1.6 times. You can use it for a whole lineup of devices, including the Nintendo Switch, with the help of three USB charging ports. It's also small enough to fit in a laptop bag or purse, so you can bring it along with you wherever you go.

This power bank averages 4.3 stars out of 5 across more than 1,600 user reviews on Amazon.

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Alexandria is a freelance deal hunter for the TechConnect editorial team.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon