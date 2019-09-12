Deal

Clear the clutter with this 6-port USB charging station on sale for $25

The Allcaca USB charging station has hit an all-time low price, comes with six ports and USB cables, and gets 5 stars on Amazon.

Keeping all your devices charged up can create a mess of cords and a shortage of outlets, but today you can save yourself the headaches with the help of an Allcaca USB charging station, available on Amazon today for a low of $24.98.

This charging station comes with six built-in USB ports, so you’ll be able to charge plenty of devices at once (though please note that each port is limited to 5V, 0-2.4A power). Six included USB cords—two each of Apple lightning, micro-USB, and type-C—make this a complete package right out of the box. In addition, partitions allow you to slide in devices next to each other and keep them organized while charging.

This charging stand averages 4.9 stars out of 5 on Amazon across nearly 250 user reviews.

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
