Acer's Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop has plummeted to $830

When we reviewed the latest version of this Acer gaming laptop in July, we did so because it was among the Top 10 best-selling laptops on Amazon, and we wanted to see what it could do. Well, now the Acer Predator Helios 300 has dropped to $830Remove non-product link. That’s $170 less than Amazon’s current list price, and $270 less than the price we saw in July.

But now is the time to act, as this sale ends tonight.

With a previous-generation GTX 1060 GPU, this isn’t the most powerful gaming laptop you’ll find on Amazon, but it’s absolutely solid and should easily clear 60 fps in the latest games at their High graphics settings—or you can play some slightly older games and scream your frame rates accordingly.

Other specs include a 6-core Core i7-8750H (extremely powerful for typical office/productivity tasks), 16GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and a 1080p/144Hz LED-back-lit IPS display. Oh, and this laptop provides easy access to upgrade RAM and plop in more storage.

In our review, we wrote, “With its friendly upgrade paths, top-notch CPU and GPU, and hard-to-beat price of [then] $1,100, there’s a good reason why the Predator Helios 300 has long been the bestselling gaming laptop on Amazon.”

And now it’s $270 less, so... yeah. This is a good deal.

[ Today’s deal: The Acer Predator Helios 300 for $830Remove non-product link. ]