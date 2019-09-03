Snag this Radeon RX 570 GPU and 3 months of Xbox Game Pass for PC for $120

When we first reviewed this 4GB RX 570 card it cost $180, but now the Sapphire Radeon RX 570 Pulse 4GB has dropped to $120 on NeweggRemove non-product link and it includes three free months of Xbox Game Pass for PC, which gives you access to a huge library of PC gaming titles in a Netflix-style subscription model. At $120, This is a fantastic deal for an excellent budget GPU, and it beats Amazon's pricing for the Sapphire Radeon RX 570 PulseRemove non-product link—and the Amazon listing doesn't come with Game Pass. But you need to act fast, as the Newegg sale ends today.

We gave the Sapphire Radeon RX 570 Pulse 4.5 out of 5 stars, and praised its excellent 1080p gaming performance and custom cooler, which maintained low temperatures under load. Our current pick for best budget graphics card is a Radeon RX 570 card from Gigabyte, but this Sapphire Pulse deal beats that card on price by $40.