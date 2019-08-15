Grab a Roav SmartCharge car charger for only $11.79 on Amazon

A car charger is a handy tool for keeping your device’s battery charged up while on the go, and today you can grab the Anker Roav SmartCharge on Amazon for $11.79Remove non-product link with an on-page coupon, bringing it down to its lowest price ever.

This compact charger has two USB ports with PowerIQ for charging up multiple devices at once, but it can do a whole lot more than that. Bluetooth connectivity allows you to connect your phone and listen to music or make calls hands-free. You can also tune in to a boosted FM signal, and stream songs straight from your device.

This car charger is a hit on Amazon, with 4.5 stars out of 5 across nearly 1,600 user reviews.

[ Today’s deal: Anker Roav SmartCharge on Amazon for $11.79 with an on-page coupon.Remove non-product link ]