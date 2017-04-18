Get This 45 Hour Ethical Hacking Bootcamp For $45 - Deal Alert

Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
Get This 45 Hour Ethical Hacking Bootcamp For $45

From the finance sector to your local utility service, organizations across industries must protect themselves from cyber attacks. Not just a PR nightmare (think of giants like Yahoo! and Uber in the news for hacked customer info), threats range from ransomware and cyber extortion to an all-out failure of the electrical grid. 

Help thwart threats and add a couple notches to your résumé with the Ethical Hacking Bootcamp, complete with 144 lectures that are currently marked down to $45. With the rise of digital products, a career in cyber security sounds like a pretty safe bet. 

From hacking web applications to cryptography (used to protect the info in computer systems), you'll learn what it takes to become an ethical hacker and develop real-world experience in the process. The bootcamp even provides exam questions to help you effectively study for certifications.

This content is accessible 24/7 for LIFE so that you can learn anytime, anywhere--and brush up on your skills in case you get a little rusty. That makes these 15 courses--currently listed at $45--a pretty safe bet.

