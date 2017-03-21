The Rambler 18 oz. bottle is next-level, and the perfect addition to your rough commutes, day hikes, or kayak sessions. Features a no-sweat design, tough 18/8 stainless steel construction and a leakproof, 3-finger grip, insulated TripleHaul cap to protects your truck cab or day pack from spills. The Rambler 18 oz. bottle stands 9 1/2 inches high, has a diameter of 3 inches, sized to fit in standard sized cup holders. The popular Yeti bottle's list price has been reduced a significant 42% to $23.25. See the deal now on Amazon.
42% off Yeti Rambler 18 oz Bottle - Deal Alert
