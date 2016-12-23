Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

Save on Steam Gaming Gear With These Active Discounts - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

steam controller
More like this
Table of Contents
Show More

Save 60% on Steam Link

The Steam Link allows existing Steam gamers to expand the range of their current gaming set up via their home network. Just connect your Steam PC or Steam Machine to your home network, plug into a TV, and stream your games to the Link at 1080p. It's a #1 best seller on Amazon where it averages 4 out of 5 stars from 800 people, and its typical list price of $50 has been discounted to $20.

30% off Steam Wireless Controller

The Steam Controller is an innovative input device that allows you to play games from all genres, including traditional gamepad-style games as well as games usually reserved for play with a mouse and keyboard. The Controllers are wireless and feature dual trackpads, HD haptic feedback, dual-stage triggers, back grip buttons, and fully-customizable control schemes. Find your favorite mappings in the Steam Community, or create and share your own. Currently discounted from $50 down to $35.

30% off Steam Controller Wireless Receiver

If you need a replacement receiver, or could use an extra one, Amazon has it listed at a discount. Its typical list price of $13 has been reduced to a little over $9. Steam controllers can pair to multiple receivers, so it may be more convenient to have one in any location you play.

30% off Steam Controller Carrying Case

You have a wireless controller and a receiver, so you probably need a case, right? Well that too is discounted 30% on Amazon right now. Its $20 list price has been reduced to $14.

At a Glance

  • Steam Link

    $49.99 MSRP $49.99
    View
    on Amazon

  • Steam Controller

    $34.99 MSRP $49.99
    View
    on Amazon

  • Steam Controller Wireless Receiver

    $9.09 MSRP $12.99
    View
    on Amazon

  • Steam Controller Carrying Case

    $13.99 MSRP $19.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

You Might Like
Popular on TechConnect
pokemon go map gotta catch em all
New Pokémon Go maps show you where to catch 'em all

Where can I find Pikachu? More than one Pokémon Go map promises to help you find rare Pokémon—and they...

OLD BEST LAPTOP PRIMARY IMAGE DO NOT USE
The best laptops of 2016: Budget PCs, 2-in-1s, Ultrabooks and more

Our top picks show off the best tech advances in portable PCs, from new CPUs and GPUs to new materials.

best horror games
20 terrifying PC horror games to play with the lights off

Don't be ashamed to curl up in a ball in the corner. These PC horror games will scare the pants off of...

BrandPosts
Learn more
DealPosts
holiday family tv thinkstockphotos 466503945
Christmas Eve picks for your Apple TV

Have a merry, Siri Christmas with the best movies, games, yule logs, and more.

steam controller
Steam Winter Sale hidden gems: 14 great PC games under $10

One of the best parts of Steam Sales is trying new and unique games while the entry fees are low. Here...

161223 ces 1982
Amazing pictures from CES history

The annual Consumer Electronics Show, now simply "CES," is upon us once again. Over the last 50 years,...